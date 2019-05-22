Brad Pitt Is ‘Relaxed’ and ‘Happy’ as He Returns to Spotlight at Cannes Film Festival: Source

Brad Pitt is having a blast in the South of France.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55, attended the Cannes Film Festival to world premiere Quentin Tarantino‘s film on Tuesday and posed happily alongside his costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

“He was very happy to be there,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“[He was] absolutely relaxed and smiling like I haven’t seen him for some time,” the insider adds.

This is a good time to be the Oscar-winning producer and actor, who last starred in 2017’s Netflix film War Machine. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received critical acclaim upon its premiere at Cannes with critics calling it “brilliant” and “shocking.”

The Internet has also gone wild for the bromance between Pitt and DiCaprio, both of whom have never acted in a movie together.

Brad Pitt at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in France Tony Barson/FilmMagic

In April, a different source told PEOPLE the actor has been focused on being a good father to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“[He] seems happy to focus on himself and the kids,” the source said following a judge’s ruling that he and Jolie, 43, be declared single before finalizing their divorce settlement.

The two have six children together: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.