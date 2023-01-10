Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'

Brad Pitt says he did not even have a line during his first-ever love scene in the 1980s drama Dallas

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on January 10, 2023 11:32 AM
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Photo: Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves

Brad Pitt's first love scene came before he broke out as a movie star.

In 59-year-old Pitt's cover interview for W Magazine's Best Performances issue published Monday, the Babylon actor estimated that the first time he ever filmed a love scene was during his brief stint on the 11th season of the television series Dallas in the late 1980s.

"I had to roll around in the hay in a barn," Pitt recalled of the sequence. "I don't think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking."

The actor also referred to a famous love scene in his 1991 movie Thelma and Louise, considered one of Pitt's breakout roles in the movie industry, as his "entry into the big leagues, I guess."

"Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate," Pitt recalled of that experience, in which his character J.D. sleeps with Davis' Thelma. "That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me."

In the interview, Pitt also remembered auditioning three separate times for Thelma and Louise as casting agents "went through a couple of other actors" for the part.

Brad Pitt W Magazine
Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves

"I just thought, I'm the guy for this," Pitt told the outlet, when asked if he saw Thelma and Louise's long-lasting impact coming. "But they went through a couple of other actors. I didn't get the part at first, and then it came back around and I didn't get it again, and I went, 'Huh. All right. Moving on.' "

"And then it came back around again," he added. "I feel like it was three times."

Elsewhere in Pitt's cover interview, the actor revealed to W Magazine that he once crashed a wedding party while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2003.

Brad Pitt W Magazine
Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves

"I have crashed a wedding party," Pitt told the outlet. "It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]. We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down."

"It was a wedding party, so I crashed it," Pitt laughed to the outlet about the experience. "And they were okay with it."

Pitt is nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for best supporting actor for his new movie Babylon, which is up for five awards total at Tuesday's ceremony.

Babylon is in theaters now.

