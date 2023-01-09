Brad Pitt Recalls Crashing a Wedding While Making 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' : 'They Were Okay with It'

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie starred together in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Published on January 9, 2023 01:06 PM
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Photo: Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves

One couple got the surprise of their lives thanks to Brad Pitt.

In 59-year-old Pitt's cover interview for W Magazine's Best Performances issue published Monday, the Babylon actor revealed that he once crashed a wedding party while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2003.

"I have crashed a wedding party," Pitt told the outlet during a wide-ranging conversation about his new movie, his breakout role in 1991's Thelma and Louise and more.

"It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]. We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down."

"It was a wedding party, so I crashed it," Pitt laughed to the outlet about the experience. "And they were okay with it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Pitt noted that the "melancholy" he exhibits as Jack Conrad in director Damian Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood epic Babylon "may be my natural mode of being."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> W Magazine
Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves

"Some congenital melancholy," the actor said, in relation to his Babylon character's struggle to adapt from the era of silent film to talkies. "But no, I think there's a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There's a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit."

"At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up," Pitt added in the interview. "I get a little weary."

Babylon is now playing in theaters.

