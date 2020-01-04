Brad Pitt Recalls Being 'Pretty Excited' About His First Kiss: 'I Ran Home Afterward'

Image zoom Brad Pitt

Everybody remembers their first kiss.

Brad Pitt recently opened up about the milestone moment to W Magazine for its Best Performances issue, explaining that his first kiss happened when he was a very excited fourth grader.

“Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage,” said the 56-year-old actor, who was being recognized for his roles in Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. “She was one street over, and I ran home afterward.”

“I was pretty excited — the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it,” he added.

Reflecting on another school-age memory, Pitt recalled dancing — and wearing a “white tuxedo” — at prom. “I went to two proms!” he recalled, noting that he later went through a lengthy period of his life during which cutting a rug just wasn’t something he did.

“I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future,” he said. “I know I’ll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don’t know what that means yet, but I’m feeling moved by the spirit.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine to promote his Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the actor revealed that he stopped paying attention to the press around 15 years ago.

“I stopped reading all press about 2004,” he said. “Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor’s office. Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn’t find any of it helpful.”

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Pitt continued.

During the interview, the star also shot down recent rumors about his dating life.

“I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true,” he said.

Pitt has most recently been seen spending time with actress Alia Shawkat, though a source told PEOPLE in November that the two “are just friends — absolutely nothing romantic is going on.”