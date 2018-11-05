Brad Pitt Is All Smiles As He Makes Rare Appearance at Hollywood Film Awards

Looking good, Brad Pitt!

The Oscar winner, 54, made a rare public appearance at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night where he presented the Breakthrough Director Award to Beautiful Boy director to Felix van Groeningen.

During his speech, the actor took time to praise the movie’s portrayal of love while speaking of the tense political climate in America.

“Beautiful Boy illustrates an unwavering commitment to each other, and the belief in unconditional love, above all of us. And in this time, when meanness is so loud, what better salve than that of hope,” he said of the drama, starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Urge Americans to ‘Determine the Future’ and Vote Nov. 6

Pitt isn’t afraid to get political and recently teamed up with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio to emphasize the implications that the upcoming midterm elections will have on the United States in a joint PSA, released by NowThis.

In addition to highlighting some of the major ballot issues affecting the United States today, the two encouraged Americans to consider volunteering their time to help make a difference just before the election.

“Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBT equality and even your ability to vote,” Pitt said in the video.

“All of these races and ballot measures are chances to decide on the direction of our country,” DiCaprio added. “We, the voters, have the power to decide all of this.”

Pitt continued: “If your state has early voting, get out and vote. If it doesn’t, make a plan for voting November 6. “There’s no denying the importance of this election, please make your voice heard.”

Beautiful Boy is now playing.