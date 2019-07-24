Brad Pitt Will Not be Joining Instagram Anytime Soon: 'I Don't See the Point'

Would Brad Pitt ever join Instagram?

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55, is in no rush to join the masses on social media.

“Never gonna happen,” Pitt told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film on Monday.

Pitt then backtracked, saying, “Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point.”

The actor is among the few movie stars who have resisted creating a social media account, alongside Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone. Others, like Julia Roberts, Will Smith Jennifer Garner and Jake Gyllenhaal regularly post to their Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Pitt recently opened up about the possibility of retiring from acting when asked if he’d considered it given Tarantino’s impending retirement after completing 10 films.

“No, I don’t know,” he told PEOPLE. “I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things. I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

Earlier this month, Pitt opened up to GQ Australia about his changing interest in the movie industry as he gets older.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” Pitt said of his recent projects with production company Plan B. “But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

He continued to the outlet, “But I’m curious to see what the future of [film] is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there.”

“I like to think there’s room for both,” he said. “But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Friday.