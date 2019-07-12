Brad Pitt — Photo-Bomber! Actor Has Fun with Margot Robbie While Promoting Once Upon a Time

Brad Pitt is letting loose.

The Oscar winner is in the midst of promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino‘s 9th film, when he had some fun with costar Margot Robbie.

The two were attending a photo call in Beverly Hills when Pitt, 55, hilarious jumped in front of the cameras while Robbie, 29, was taking solo shots.

As the father or six jumped in the air, Robbie posed behind him surprised with her hands up. The two were also doing press with Tarantino and costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Wearing a long white dress with billowing sleeves and her hair teased up, Robbie bore a striking resemblance to late actress Sharon Tate, who she plays in the film.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Pitt, Robbie and DiCaprio star in the movie set in 1969 at the time of the Manson family murders. DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, an aging actor, while Pitt plays his longtime stuntman Cliff Booth. The two are struggling to adapt to a changing Hollywood landscape, while Robbie’s Tate seems to be on top of it.

Critics in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film had nothing but praise for it, with Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist calling it a “love letter to a time gone by.”

The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw said the “brilliant” film is “shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot.”

RELATED: Once Upon a Time in HollywoodGets Rave First Reactions at Cannes: ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Shocking’

Indiewire‘s Anne Thompson singled out the performances, saying, “DiCaprio and Pitt are funny and brilliant, as is Margot Robbie as sweet Sharon Tate.”

Jason Gorber, the managing editor of That Shelf, tweeted, “#OnceUponATimeInHollywood is a beautiful, brash rumination on the grime and beauty of Hollywood. It is a dirty, sensually realized feat, with many, many shots of dirty, sensualized feet. #QuentinTarantino#Cannes2019.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.