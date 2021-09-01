Brad Pitt Petitions for Review in Custody Case with Angelina Jolie Following Court Loss

The filing, contesting the temporary judge's disqualification, is the latest move in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's nearly 5-year custody case

Attorneys representing Brad Pitt have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of the actor's ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie.

The filing comes after Judge John Ouderkirk, in an opinion submitted by three appellate judges, was disqualified from the custody case, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted Pitt, 57, more time with the former couple's five minor children.

The petition, obtained by PEOPLE, argues that disqualifying Ouderkirk "effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California" and now "throws open the door to disqualification challenges at any point during a case, even if the party raising the motion has long been on notice about the alleged grounds for disqualification."

"In so doing, the opinion is guaranteed to fuel disqualification gamesmanship and raises serious questions as to whether the temporary judging system is a viable option in California's severely backlogged judicial system," the petition reads.

Jolie's team argued that Ouderkirk, who had been serving as the couple's private judge, could be biased in his rulings considering he had failed to disclose continuing or new cases Pitt's attorneys had hired him to oversee. When Ouderkirk was hired in 2016, both sides listed their business relationships with the judge, and he has been extended twice during their five-year custody battle. At issue, according to the Appellate Court, were additional cases he was later hired to judge, which he didn't disclose to Jolie's attorneys.

The judges who oversaw the hearing earlier this month noted Ouderkirk's "failure to make mandatory disclosures" about other legal proceedings involving Pitt's legal counseling "might cause an objective person, aware of all of the facts" to doubt Ouderkirk's impartiality in the case, the court opinion read.

However, Pitt's attorneys claim in the petition that Jolie had been "made aware of Judge Ouderkirk's significant professional history with Pitt's counsel from the very start" of the custody case, but waited years to seek his disqualification.

"After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be entirely undone as a result of an administrative error that is wholly unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself," Pitt's counsel argued in the petition.

"California law requires that a party seeking disqualification of a judge file a written statement objecting to continued proceedings before the judge 'at the earliest practicable opportunity after discovery of the facts constituting the ground for disqualification,' " the petition reads. "Failure to do so constitutes waiver or forfeiture of the party's right to seek disqualification."