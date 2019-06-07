Brad Pitt Orders 'Straight Pride' Parade Organizers to Stop Using His Name and Image

Brad Pitt has hit back at “Straight Pride” parade organizers after they used his photo and name as promotion on their website.

The actor, 55, ordered Super Happy Fun America, the organization behind the parade, to take down his name and image from its website, a source close to the actor with knowledge of the incident confirms to PEOPLE.

The organization flaunted Pitt as its mascot, writing on its website, “Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement.”

Where Pitt’s name once was it now reads “[redacted]” while “censored” signs have replaced photos of the star.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor isn’t the first person to push back against the “Straight Pride” parade — which was created in Boston in response to the city’s LGBTQIA community hosting a series of Pride Month celebrations in June.

Image zoom Brad Pitt

Chris Evans called out the group earlier this week on Twitter after three men in Boston promoted their own parade.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” Evans, 37, tweeted.

RELATED: Marlon Wayans Wishes Happy Pride to 19-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Wouldn’t Change One Thing About You’

Evans continued his condemnation towards “straight pride” events on Twitter by sharing a post from author James Bell about how misguided the gatherings are.

Image zoom

“Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans wrote.

“There’s nothing I’ve ever had to fight for, or struggle against because I’m straight,” Bell wrote in the post Evans urged his followers to read. “And therefore, there isn’t any reason to take pride in it. Grateful for the privileges I get? Sure. But pride? I don’t see it. What I do see is that this parade is misnamed. It’s not a ‘Straight Pride Parade.’ I should be called a ‘I’m a homophobic piece of s—‘ parade.”

RELATED VIDEO: Raymond Braun Shares LGBTQ Stories From Across the Country in the Documentary ‘State of Pride’

Mark Sahady suggested the gathering with two other co-organizers. Sahady wrote on Facebook why he felt it was necessary to host a “Straight Pride” parade.

“For them, everything is based upon identity and whether or not one is categorized as a victim or an oppressor,” Sahady wrote, according to the Post. “If you get victim status then you are entitled to celebrate yourself and expect those with oppressor status to defer to your feelings.”