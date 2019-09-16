Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Spirituality: I Believe 'That We’re All Connected'

Brad Pitt is getting spiritual in his latest interview.

The 55-year-old actor opened up about his spirituality in the GQ October cover story and touched on his own evolution when it came to believing in a higher power.

“Oh man, I’ve gone through everything,” Pitt said. “Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times.”

He continued, “And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right.”

As the actor searched for meaning, he said he turned away from religion altogether.

“Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious,” he said. “I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.”

Pitt said he eventually found a thought he could get behind.

“I found myself coming back around to just belief in — I hate to use the word spirituality, but just belief in that we’re all connected,” he said.

Pitt currently stars in Quentin Tarantino’s box office hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood as the stuntman Cliff Booth to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton.

The actor spoke about what pushed him to take the role, telling GQ, “It’s about bringing my personal experience, my personal humor, my personal, um, embarrassments, and my personal gains [to the role].”

“When I watch [Christian] Bale or [Tom] Hardy, I can’t do what they do,” he continued. “I love watching them. And I couldn’t step into that role. I want to do the same thing on my end.”

Even though Pitt said he still enjoys acting, he is comfortable spending more time behind the camera that in front of it. He’s produced numerous films under his production company Plan B, including 12 Years a Slave.

“There was just too much emphasis on finding interesting characters,” he said. “I went, ‘F-ck me, man. Live an interesting life and the rest will take care of itself.’ Like, ‘You go out and you…live an interesting life. Get out and have real experiences.’”

Continued Pitt: “And that is what informs the work. Not going to find the interesting work and then trying to make it up. I just became more conscious of how I was living versus what I was living for.”

Pitt’s latest film Ad Astra opens Friday.