The actor and the model have been spotted spending time together

Brad Pitt and New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski 'Were Very Flirty' Last Year at an Event: Source

It appears the relationship between Brad Pitt, 56, and German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, is heating up as the two recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the south of France.

But a source says the new couple have actually known each other for at least a year and were first spotted together at a party after the August 2019 Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Pitt would later go on to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020 for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film.

"They were very flirty," says a witness about the couple's initial meeting.

Since then, a source says, they have met up a handful of times in L.A. and France. They were first photographed chatting and laughing together in a VIP box at the Hollywood Bowl during a Kanye West concert in November. For their latest rendezvous, Pitt brought Poturalski to Château Miraval, the French estate and vineyard he and Jolie bought in 2011.

"They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling," says a source.

And while the relationship is still in the early stages, Pitt appears to be enjoying his time with Poturalski.

"She has spunk and is smart," says an industry insider. "She’s a hoot. Very light and funny. If she is dating Brad Pitt, he’s getting a good girl."