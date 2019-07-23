Brad Pitt Thinks He'll One Day 'Organically' Be Done with Acting: 'I Enjoy Doing Other Things'

Brad Pitt might potentially retire from acting one day. Maybe.

The actor spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where he weighed in on whether he had ever considered retiring given director Quentin Tarantino’s vocal stance on it. The Oscar-winning writer and director has often said he’s retiring after 10 films, meaning he has one more left after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“No, I don’t know. I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” Pitt, 55, says of whether he’s thought about leaving his acting career behind. “I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

Pitt recently opened up to GQ Australia about his changing interest in the movie industry as he gets older.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” Pitt said of his recent projects with production company Plan B. “But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18444" href="/" title="Brad Pitt"] in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Andrew Cooper

He continued to the outlet, “But I’m curious to see what the future of [film] is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there.”

“I like to think there’s room for both,” he said. “But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”

Pitt won an Oscar in 2014 for producing the hit movie 12 Years a Slave with his production company.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Friday.