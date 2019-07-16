Watch Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About the Titanic Door Controversy

Leonardo DiCaprio is choosing to stay out of the Titanic door debate, and even Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie can’t make him break.

The three sat down with MTV news to discuss their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when the infamous subject from DiCaprio’s hit 1997 movie came up. For decades, fans have clamored on about how DiCaprio’s Jack could’ve fit on the large floating door with Kate Winslet’s Rose instead of dying in the freezing cold water.

But DiCaprio isn’t joining in just yet.

“Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl,” Robbie, 29, says as the question is brought up.

“I have no comment,” DiCaprio, 44, answers shortly after with a chuckle.

“That is the biggest controversy in modern cinema,” Robbie agrees. “Ever,” DiCaprio jokingly clarifies.

“Could you, could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” Pitt, 55, starts teasing DiCaprio.

“No comment,” he continues saying as Pitt tries to get an answer out of him.

“Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, should we make the door smaller–,” Robbie tries before DiCaprio shoots her down.

“Like I said, I have no comment,” DiCaprio says with a smile.

But while DiCaprio refuses to get into the debate, director James Cameron had no problem wading into the stormy waters earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning director, 64, took part in BBC’s running series Movies That Made Me, where, of course, his 1997 epic blockbuster hit Titanic came up. When the conversation turned to the door debate, Cameron got a little heated.

“I’ve never really seen it as a debate, it’s just stupid,” Cameron said, causing BBC Radio 1’s Film Critic Ali Plumb to laugh. “There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it.”

He continued, “I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.”

“It’s called,” Plumb said before Cameron finished “writing,” and the two shared a laugh.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters July 26.