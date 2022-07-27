A source tells PEOPLE the Bullet Train actor is "dating but is not in a serious relationship" at the moment

Brad Pitt Is 'Living His Best Life Under the Circumstances,' Says Source

Brad Pitt is making the most of life on and offscreen.

Although the actor, 58, has recently been busy promoting his upcoming action-comedy Bullet Train, he makes the most of his downtime with his kids, despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie.

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

The exes, who were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," says the source. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."

The Oscar-winning actor and producer keeps busy with his Plan B production company as well as running Château Miraval, the sprawling villa and winery in Correns, France, which he purchased with Jolie in 2008.

"He's really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it," adds the source. (Jolie sold her interests in the property in October 2021, and Pitt is fighting her in multiple lawsuits seeking to nullify the sale.)

Pitt has also appeared to be in great spirits for his recent promotional appearances for Bullet Train (in theaters Aug. 5), at which he's been all smiles and worn colorful, stylish ensembles.

"Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train," says an insider. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it. He feels great about the movie."

In Bullet Train, Pitt plays an assassin traveling across Japan from Tokyo to Kyoto. The movie also stars: Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock.

Pitt is just as content outside of work, immersing himself in a variety of creative pursuits and spending time with friends. "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," adds the insider. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."

After Bullet Train, Pitt will appear in the Damien Chazelle–directed drama Babylon with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde, which opens in select theaters on Christmas Day.