Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie Headed to Cannes with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is officially headed to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Though there were fears Tarantino wouldn’t be able to finish the film in time, the festival announced the movie’s inclusion on Thursday and confirmed that the filmmaker and his stars will make an appearance at the premiere.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Brad Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, 28.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will premiere at Cannes 25 years after Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony Pictures

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson. Tate was 8 months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child when she was brutally murdered by members of the Manson family, along with 4 others, on August 8, 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Luke Perry in his final role, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.