Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Felt 'Like Kids in the Candy Shop' Working with Luke Perry

Two of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars were over the moon to be working with the late Luke Perry.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt raved about the actor, who died in March after suffering a stroke, in an interview with Esquire.

DiCaprio, 44, recalled seeing Perry when he walked onto the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and having a “butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!'”

Pitt, 55, agreed, saying, “‘That’s f—ing Luke Perry!’ We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on, and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers.”

“It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him,” Pitt continued. “Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

Perry suffered a “massive stroke” in late February while at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. At the time, the actor was put under observation, but died five days later.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s rep. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry’s son, Jack, 21, spoke about his father’s role in Quentin Tarantino’s film on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk is Jericho earlier this month.

“My dad was so excited about that,” Jack said of his father’s feelings about working with Tarantino. “That kind of reinvigorated him and reenergized him.”

“He said, ‘If I never work again, I’m happy with this,’” Jack explained.

Jack also has a small role in the film, saying it was his father’s wish to work with his son.

“Tarantino is a really cool guy,” Jack said. “[He] told me, ‘I handpicked your dad for this.’ I guess because his role was kind of symbolic. He definitely knew he wanted my dad for it.”

Tarantino’s film follows the story of actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) who struggle with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

It was also Perry’s final film role, in which he plays Scott Lancer, a fictitious character.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered at the Cannes Film Festival today and is in theaters on July 26.