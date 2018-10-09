Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Bring Back '60s Fashion While Making Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pit and Leonardo DiCaprio definitely look the part in Quentin Tarantino’s new ’60s-set movie.

The actors are starring in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Tarantino’s highly-anticipated ninth film that centers on the two as they navigate Hollywood in the groovy era. Pitt and DiCaprio have been spotted shooting with Tarantino all over Los Angeles since mid-summer and have recently been joined by costars.

They were most recently seen shooting with Margaret Qualley and Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate. They’ve also been spotted with Lena Dunham; the cast also includes Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch.

This time around, the two were solo and showed off their late ’60s looks. Pitt was in an all-white denim get up with a black shirt underneath, while DiCaprio went for pastels with salmon-colored pants and a similarly toned striped shirt.

WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio Slams Trump Administration Over Climate Change

Tarantino previously called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a July 26, 2019 release, two weeks before the 50h anniversary of the Manson family murders.