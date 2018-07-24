Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Channel '60s Cool on Set of Quentin Tarantino's New Movie

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are hard at work on their latest film — and looking better than ever.

The actors are starring in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film that centers on actress Sharon Tate‘s murder at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.

DiCaprio and a slim-looking Pitt were seen shooting in a vintage car around Los Angeles. The two appeared to be in a serious scene as Pitt’s character listened intently from behind the wheel while DiCaprio spoke. They were both spotted wearing pitch perfect ’60s clothing with the hair styles and accessories to match.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt filming Once Upon a Time Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tarantino previously called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Brad Pitt driving Leonardo DiCaprio while filming Broadimage/Shutterstock

This is the second time Pitt and DiCaprio have worked with Tarantino.

Pitt starred in 2009’s Inglorious Bastards as the Nazi-killing American Lt. Aldo Raine, while DiCaprio played the villainous, slave-owning Calvin Candie in 2012’s Django Unchained. Both films gorily reimagined history, as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will likely do.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino on set Splash News

While the film revolves around Tate’s murder, which took place on Aug. 9, 1969, when the actress was more than eight months pregnant with her child with director Roman Polanski, the story is reportedly not a full chronicle of the Manson family murder spree. (Manson died in prison last year at the age of 83).

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo Dicaprio/Instagram

DiCaprio shared a first look at their characters last month, with both actors perfectly embodying the suave look of the ’60s.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is opening summer 2019. The film stars Margot Robbie as Tate as well as Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Burt Reynolds and more.