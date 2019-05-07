Brad Pitt Laughs Off Rumors of a Jennifer Aniston Reunion: 'Oh My God'

Brad Pitt is brushing off any notion of a reconciliation with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was caught by paparazzi in video shared by Entertainment Tonight as he walked to his car in Los Angeles Friday. The shutterbug grilled Pitt on the one question “everyone wants to know”: is he getting back with Aniston?

“Oh my god,” Pitt, 55, responded with a chuckle before hopping in his car and telling the man, “Alright, have a good one.”

Back in February, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

Still, a source told PEOPLE at the time that his appearance came simply because the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, have a “very civil relationship.”

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the source said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

Following their split, Pitt married Angelina Jolie, and they called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two and a half years of marriage.

After the Friends alum’s divorce, a source told PEOPLE that a reconciliation between the now-single Pitt and Aniston was highly unlikely.

“For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together,” the source said. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together. It is such ancient history.”

The Murder Mystery star recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she doesn’t believe people are destined to find just one person to spend the rest of their lives with.

“I think we have many soulmates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters,” she told the outlet.

Aniston also revealed that while she isn’t shutting the door on love, she has “zero time” for dating at the moment.

“My focus has been on The Morning Show [her upcoming Apple series costarring Reese Witherspoon], so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she remarked. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

“When [love] comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed,” she added. “I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’”