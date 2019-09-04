While some were surprised to see Brad Pitt stop by Kanye West‘s weekly Sunday Service on Sept. 1 in L.A.’s Watts neighborhood, it turns out the actor, 55, and the rapper, 42, have been acquaintances for some time.

“Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

Although the two may have different political and religious views, the source says they’ve found a common bond over fatherhood and enjoy each other’s company. Pitt is dad to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, while West and Kim Kardashian are parents to North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 1½, and Psalm, 3 months.

“They talk about their differences and are extremely respectful when they do,” says the source. “They have fatherhood in common, and to Kanye, that’s huge. Kanye will talk to anyone who has kids. He’s constantly seeking advice, giving advice, comparing notes.”

During his stop at West’s service, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor appeared in several fan videos and was seen chatting with West.

“Kanye was so happy that Brad came,” says the source. “He has wanted to share that with Brad for awhile.”