Brad Pitt Jokingly Reveals His Goals: 'Be Happy' and Not Too Broke to 'Have to Do Ocean's 14'

Sorry Ocean’s movie fans, but don’t expect to see Brad Pitt in the franchise again soon.

While accepting his award for best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Awards on Wednesday, Pitt enlightened the audience with a list of his personal life goals moving forward.

The actor, 56, shared that his “goals in life now are pretty simple” as he listed standard aspirations like “to be happy” and “stay healthy.”

In listing his final goal, however, Pitt joked he hopes to stay clear of “a financial situation where I have to do Ocean’s 14.”

“We’ll see,” he quipped.

Pitt last starred in Ocean’s Thirteen, which hit theaters in 2007. The latest film in the franchise, Ocean’s 8, was a spinoff that starred an all-female cast led by Sandra Bullock.

Earlier this week, the star — who won a Golden Globe Sunday for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — spoke candidly about his personal life for a second time.

Pitt joined his Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, which debuted on Monday, where he opened up about his experience with the paparazzi.

Maron, 56, asked the two stars at what point they knew they’d hit the big leagues in their respective careers. DiCaprio, 45, said the moment came after he’d made “a film called Titanic” and noticed he was being followed by four black SUVs one day.

When DiCaprio said that no longer happens quite as frequently, Pitt expressed his surprise saying, “It doesn’t?”

“I’m a little disgruntled with you,” Pitt joked. “I’m just like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know… because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

Pitt made a similar jab at himself in accepting the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, when he joked about scrutiny of his dating life.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he joked during his acceptance speech. “And that would just be awkward.”

In the audience was Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who was spotted laughing with the rest of the crowd.