Brad Pitt Is Eager to Work with Leonardo DiCaprio Again: 'I Want to Do a Christmas Album!'

Brad Pitt already has the perfect idea for his next project with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two actors appeared on NBC’s Today alongside costar Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino to discuss their new movie and finally getting to work together. Though Pitt and DiCaprio found fame around the same time, they had never shared the screen before Tarantino’s upcoming film — and they’re already looking forward to the next one.

“Of course,” DiCaprio, 44, said of whether he wants to work with Pitt, 55, again.

“We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories…I want to do a Christmas album!” Pitt joked.

The ultra-famous actors also dispelled any insecurities they had about working together given their combined caliber of fame.

“Hell no, man,” Pitt quickly answered. “You don’t have to carry the whole thing. You’ve got these other great people who are the best of the best and are going to help carry that load. It’s actually a relief.”

DiCaprio added, “I don’t think either of us thought about it in that context. It’s what’s best for the film. I’ve admired the choices that he’s [Pitt] taken through his career. You’re trying to create a piece of art here.”

Back in May, Pitt said he was eager to work with DiCaprio again.

“I had a great laugh with him,” Pitt told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival of his famous costar. “It’s that thing knowing you have the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. There is a great relief in that.”

He added, “We have the same reference points. We have been going through this at the same time. Similar experiences to laugh about it. I hope we do it again, it was great fun.”

DiCaprio said there was “incredible ease and comfort getting to work alongside Brad.”

“[It was] incredibly easy working with Brad and I think we forged a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together,” he said.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26.