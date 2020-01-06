Brad Pitt Jokes He Has a 'Disaster of a Personal Life' in Podcast with Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt knows how to poke fun at himself.

The Golden Globe winner, 56, recently joined his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, which debuted on Monday.

Maron, also 56, asked the two stars at what point they knew they’d hit the big leagues in their respective careers. DiCaprio, 45, said the moment came after he’d made “a film called Titanic” and noticed he was being followed by four black SUVs one day.

When DiCaprio said that no longer happens quite as frequently, Pitt expressed his surprise saying, “It doesn’t?”

“I’m a little disgruntled with you,” Pitt joked. “I’m just like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know… because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pitt made a similar jab at himself in accepting the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, when he joked about scrutiny of his dating life.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he joked during his acceptance speech. “And that would just be awkward.”

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

In the audience was Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who was spotted laughing with the rest of the crowd.

On the red carpet, Pitt spoke to Entertainment Tonight about seeing Aniston later in the evening.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. After ET pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together at the event, he joked, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt Paul Drinkwater/NBC

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends with Pitt attending her 50th birthday bash in February 2019.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Pitt was also present at Aniston’s holiday party, as the two have been “keeping it friendly” since the actress’ birthday earlier that year.

The get-together came more than two years after Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie. The duo, who share six children, called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.