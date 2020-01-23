Brad Pitt Jokes About Aging: 'I No Longer Remember the First Rule of Fight Club'

Brad Pitt has a good sense of humor about growing older.

On Wednesday night, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star was honored with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The award celebrated Pitt’s long career in Hollywood and was presented to him by director David Fincher, who worked with Pitt on iconic films like Fight Club and Seven.

“It’s things like this and nights like these that tell me that I’m old,” Pitt, 56, joked at the beginning of his acceptance speech, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been around a while and I’ve been doing this for a bit.”

The actor then explained all of the ways he can tell he’s growing older.

“I can’t stand night shoots anymore, and I’ll gladly hand a stunt over to a stunt man. I no longer remember the first rule of Fight Club,” Pitt quipped, referencing the famous line from the 1999 movie.

Brad Pitt

“But it’s also nights like this where I get to look back and I feel really, really blessed,” Pitt continued. “I feel so fortunate to all the amazing people I’ve been able to work with who have taught me so much and who’ve touched my life. From editors and composers, and amazing directors … Really beautiful, amazing people. I just feel really blessed to be here and I feel grateful for this.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival honor comes amid a busy awards season for Pitt, who recently received an Oscar nomination for his role as an aging stunt double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The star won the best supporting actor prizes at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, and is the favorite to win the Oscar in the same category in February. (He is up against Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman, and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.)

Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brad Pitt at the Golden Globe Awards

During the SAG Awards earlier this week, Pitt reunited with his Fight Club costar Helena Bonham Carter. In a photo of the sweet moment, the former costars were all smiles as they chatted and embraced each other in a friendly hug during the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Released in 1999, Fight Club (based on the book of the same name, by Chuck Palahniuk) tells the story of a “Narrator,” played by Edward Norton, while Pitt’s Tyler Durden is a mental projection of him. Bonham Carter plays Durden’s (and, in turn, the Narrator’s) love interest, Marla Singer.

Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter

The initial negative reception to the Fincher–directed film came as a surprise at the time to Pitt, who earlier this month said that he recalled seeing audience members “just slowly get up from their seats and no one is talking and they kind of disappear from the screening.”

He added during his interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, “I remember looking at Fincher and being like, ‘Oh my God, what the f— did we do? What happened?’ I thought that s— was great.”