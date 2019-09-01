Brad Pitt Joins Kanye West for Sunday Service Held in Watts with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall

Image zoom (L-R) Kanye West and Brad Pitt RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service had a special A-list appearance!

Brad Pitt was spotted at the rapper’s weekly gathering on Sunday, which was held in Watts, California.

Although the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55, seemingly didn’t make an appearance in any of the many videos Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared from the outing, Pitt did pop up in several photos shared by fan accounts.

In one pair of images, West, 42, can be seen smiling as he shares a moment with the actor.

Pitt’s appearance at the Sunday Service was a spontaneous decision, according to TMZ, which also reported that this was the second time Pitt had attended the weekly concert.

Just days earlier, Pitt had been supporting his new film Ad Astra at the Venice Film Festival.

Sunday Service in Watts today pic.twitter.com/Yofl72yDEg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2019

RELATED: Kanye West Hosts Sunday Service in Dayton with Wife Kim Kardashian 3 Weeks After Mass Shooting

This week’s Sunday Service took place days after Kardashian West, 38, seemingly gave fans their first look at her husband’s upcoming album.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband’s new album, Jesus Is King.

The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.

The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 — the album’s slated release date.

Last year, the rapper released Ye — his first full-length project since 2016’s Life of Pablo — as well as the collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with friend Kid Cudi.

The artist was supposed to drop another album, titled Yandhi, in September 2018, but it was postponed until November and eventually delayed indefinitely.

Most recently, in July, West released the single “Brothers” for season 2 of the BET drama Tales.