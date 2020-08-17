Brad Pitt Joins Jennifer Aniston in Live Table Read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Matthew McConaughey will also star in the reading of the 1982 classic, benefitting COVID-19 relief

Brad Pitt is joining his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Pitt, 56, and Jimmy Kimmel have been added to the star-studded cast for a virtual live table read of the iconic 1982 teen classic that originally starred Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pitt and Aniston, 51, were married from 2000 to 2005, and have rekindled their friendship through the years which culminated in a friendly greeting backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

Also featured in the live table read are Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Penn, 60, for the unrehearsed, anything-goes event.

The live table read will stream on Penn's organization, CORE's, Facebook and TikTok pages on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. It will also stream via LiveXLive, with fans able to make donations that benefit CORE as well as REFORM Alliance toward COVID-19 relief.

"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” said Penn in a press release. “I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!"

It hasn't been revealed which actor will play which role, though Penn confirmed he won't reprise his star-making character, Jeff Spicoli. "I'm very confident in the new guy," he said.