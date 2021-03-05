Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also set to star in the film

Brad Pitt Is Bruised and Bloody in the First Look at Bullet Train with Costar Joey King

Brad Pitt and Joey King on the set of Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is back to work on his latest movie!

In a first look, the actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming movie Bullet Train alongside his costar Joey King in Los Angeles.

Pitt, 57, wore a torn white T-shirt with fake blood and dirt smeared on it as well as cuts and bruises on his forehead as he filmed a crash scene with King, 21.

The Kissing Booth star wore a cheerful bright pink button-down shirt with a pink vest and a red skirt as she bore a fake cut on her forehead with fake dark bruises on her arms for the action-thriller directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2).

The Oscar winner plays Ladybug while King plays Prince. Their characters are two of five deadly assassins who board a fast-moving bullet train who find out their missions each has something in common.

Bullet Train is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka.

This movie marks Pitt's first movie commitment since 2019's Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, for which he earned his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category.