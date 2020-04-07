Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Will 'Always Remain Friends,' Says Exes' Pal Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge is weighing in on her friends Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The singer, 58, appeared on Andy Cohen‘s at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night where she was asked about their internet-breaking reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

Etheridge, who sang at their 2000 wedding, commented on Pitt’s standing friendship with ex-wife Aniston.

“I loved Brad and Jen together,” she said. “They were beautiful and I believe they will always remain friends because they are two very special people that can get through anything.”

She added, “I hope their friendship lasts. Of course, we would always [want them to get back together]. Those were the glory days like you were saying. I remember those days, so yeah.”

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, divorced in 2005. The two have remained friendly with Pitt attending Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in February 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” while a second source said, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.”

Aniston opened up about her previous relationships in the January 2019 issue of Elle.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” Aniston said, referring to her marriages to Pitt and Justin Theroux. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”