Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 'Want Nothing But Happiness for Each Other,' Says Source

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s sweet reunion at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards showed the pair’s regard for each other.

The two exes greeted each other warmly backstage at the awards show after each had won a SAG Award in their respective category — Pitt, 56, for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston, 50, for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

“Jen was happy for Brad,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”

The insider says, “It was an emotional night,” and adds that Aniston “is not dating Brad.”

RELATED: How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Rekindled Their Friendship — and the Sweet Things They’ve Said

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other,” says the source. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

During Aniston’s big win, Pitt was spotted watching her acceptance speech backstage.

For more about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

The two stars were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. While they’ve long been cordial, they’ve been more public about their friendship in the last year.

In February 2019, the Friends actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Among her guests was Pitt, who also sent her a present before the party.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” while a second source said, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.”