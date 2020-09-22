Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's virtual reunion came with "no hesitation," says Dane Cook

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Had 'No Drama' During Fast Times At Ridgemont High Live Read, Says Dane Cook

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were as easygoing behind the scenes of their Fast Times at Ridgemont High live read as they were onscreen.

Dane Cook, who hosted the event on Friday, spoke to Maria Menounos about the reunion between the two stars on her podcast Better Together with Maria Menounos on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Once Brad’s team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, here’s who’s already in so far!” Cook, 48, said. “There was no hesitation, there were no rules, there was no, nothing!”

He continued, “I just want people to know, there wasn’t anything like, ‘Were they not allowed…’ No! Zero. No drama.”

“They both locked in,” Cook said of Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51. “What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people.”

Cook said the Friends star joined the cast of the live read before Pitt, adding that when he texted the actress to ask if she’d be interested in participated “she could not have been more delightful, game, excited.”

“Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen,'" Cook said.

The virtual reading of the popular 1982 film has been watched on Sean Penn's Core Facebook page 14 million times.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Pitt and Aniston played Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett, their first time appearing onscreen together since their 2005 divorce.

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone, including Morgan Freeman.