Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Attend Same Golden Globes Party After She Reacts Warmly to His Win

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remain on good terms, over a decade after their split.

After the 2020 Golden Globes wrapped up, where Aniston warmly laughed at Pitt’s jokes during his accepting speech for best supporting actor, the former couple were both seen attending the Netflix afterparty.

They stuck to opposite sides of the room and happily posed with fans throughout the night without mingling, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. Aniston, 50, later left when Pitt, 56, was busy taking pictures.

The exes both attended the awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to celebrate their respective nominations: Pitt for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston for best actress in a television series drama category for her part on The Morning Show.

Pitt had the audience laughing as he accepted his award when he joked about his high-profile dating life: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The camera quickly panned to Aniston who was spotted laughing in the crowd.

On the red carpet, Pitt spoke to Entertainment Tonight about seeing Aniston later in the evening.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. After ET pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together at the event, he joked, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Pitt was present at Aniston’s holiday party, as the two have been “keeping it friendly” since the actress’ birthday earlier that year.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.