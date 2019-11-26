Brad Pitt Is 'Keeping Friends as Friends' as He Spends Time with Alia Shawkat, Says Source

Brad Pitt has been spending time with Alia Shawkat, most recently at Kanye West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl. Prior to attending West’s concert together, the pair were seen visiting the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles.

But as a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Pitt is “very much about keeping friends as friends.”

“He just loves surrounding himself with good friends,” says the source.

“Brad loves the art world,” the insider adds. “He has a large group of artist friends that he hangs out with. Several are women, but he isn’t dating them.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE the actor, 55, and the Arrested Development star, 30, are “just friends — absolutely nothing romantic is going on.”

Pitt — who’s heading into awards season with acclaimed performances in Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood — and Shawkat also caught Ethan Coen’s A Play Is a Poem in L.A. in September, and reportedly saw comedian Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show in October.

Pitt is a fan of West’s, having attended one of the rapper’s Sunday Services in September. He’s since revealed that the two became pals throughout their time in Hollywood.

“[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years,” Pitt told Extra of how he met West, 42. “I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?”

Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair, who share six children, was declared legally single in April, though their divorce proceedings continue and are being handled by a private judge.

Shawkat, who’s currently shooting the fourth season of Search Party for HBO Max, has been linked to Michael Cera and singer and producer Jack Antonoff in the past.