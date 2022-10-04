Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source

The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September

By
Eric Andersson
and
Linda Marx
Published on October 4, 2022 02:17 PM
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress.

PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the casual romance.

A Ratajkowski source says the My Body author is not looking to jump into a serious romance after separating from her husband of four years, Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McLard, in July. She filed for divorce in September.

"The split was very rough for her," says the source. "It was unexpected and devastating." Which is why her dalliance with Pitt, whom she met through mutual friends, according to insiders, is so sweet right now. "It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," continues the source. "She wants to get to know him better."

The feeling is mutual. A film source says Ratajkowski "has the vibes that Brad likes. She's and bright, articulate." She's also a fellow art lover like Pitt, says the insider.

Pitt recently debuted his first sculpture collection at a group exhibition in Finland in September. Ratajkowski, for her part, sold a photographed self-portrait through Christie's auction for $175,000 in 2021.

"They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out," says a Pitt source. "There is an attraction, but nothing serious is going on. They have had a few dates and stay in touch when they don't see each other."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">brad pitt</a>
Brad Pitt. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Like Ratajkowski, who shares 19-month-old son Sebastian with Bear-McLard, Pitt isn't looking for "a long-term committed relationship," notes the industry source. Pitt has six children—Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47.

A source close to the actor previously told PEOPLE he is "living his best life" despite ongoing legal disputes with his ex.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," the source said in July.

For more on Pitt and Ratajkowski, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE.

