Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'

A source close to Ines de Ramon says she met Brad Pitt "through a mutual friend," while a source close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on November 16, 2022 03:26 PM

Brad Pitt has a new romantic interest in Ines de Ramon.

A source close to the Swiss 32-year-old industry tastemaker tells PEOPLE that she and Pitt, 58, "have been dating for a few months."

De Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, was photographed alongside the Oscar-winning actor on Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, where they attended a Bono concert.

And according to the source, "Brad is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year.

"They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice," the insider adds.

Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

A source close to Pitt confirms to PEOPLE that the two "recently started dating," but notes, "It's not an exclusive relationship."

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her," the latter insider says.

Pitt and de Ramon were photographed Sunday alongside married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at the show.

The Bullet Train actor was dressed casually in a gray sweater, blue jeans and a wide-brim brown hat, while de Ramon wore a cropped white top underneath a patterned jacket, finishing the look with a pair of fitted black pants and coordinating boots.

A rep for Pitt had no comment on the relationship when reached by PEOPLE.

Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon. Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

De Ramon, who graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 and previously worked for Christie's and Swiss jeweler De Grisogono, tied the knot with Wesley, 40, in 2019.

But this September, a rep for the couple said they'd been living apart for several months. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told PEOPLE.

Pitt has been married twice — to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019 — and was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski in late September, following the 31-year-old model's split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were "spending a lot of time together," though "friends [weren't] sure if [it was] serious," and the two didn't "appear to be 'dating' formally."

By the following month, multiple insiders were able to give a clearer picture of the casual romance. A source close to Ratajkowski said the model was not looking to jump into a serious romance.

