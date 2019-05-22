Brad Pitt Says He Hopes to Work with Leonardo DiCaprio Again: ‘It Was Great Fun’

Brad Pitt‘s bromance with Leonardo DiCaprio may mean fans will get to see the duo on screen together a lot more in the future.

The 55-year-old actor opened up about working with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar, 44, during a press conference for their film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

“I had a great laugh with him,” Pitt told reporters via The Playlist. “It’s that thing knowing you have the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. There is a great relief in that.”

He added, “We have the same reference points. We have been going through this at the same time. Similar experiences to laugh about it. I hope we do it again, it was great fun.”

Pitt and DiCaprio have taken Cannes by storm since their Quentin Tarantino film premiered on Tuesday. DiCaprio said there was “incredible ease and comfort getting to work alongside Brad.”

“[It was] incredibly easy working with Brad and I think we forged a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together,” he said.

Pitt plays Cliff Booth, the stuntman to DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a TV star. Both struggle to come to terms with a changing Hollywood industry — at the height of Charles Manson’s killing spree.

The film is Tarantino’s ninth and also stars Margot Robbie, Luke Perry in his final film roles, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuts in theaters July 26.