Brad Pitt Hits the Red Carpet in Venice as He Talks New Movie Ad Astra Exploring 'Masculinity'

Brad Pitt is having one hot summer!

The actor stepped out looking dapper at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of his new movie, Ad Astra. The film sees Pitt’s astronaut Roy McBride blasting into deep space on a mission to save the world and find his long-lost astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

Earlier in the day, Pitt, 55, opened up about what the movie meant to him, revealing that he sees it as a commentary on masculinity.

“In retrospect, what [director James Gray] and I were digging at was that definition of masculinity,” Pitt said at a press conference alongside costar Liv Tyler and Gray. “We’ve both grown up in an era where we were asked to be strong…and there is a value in that, but [also a] barrier because you’re hiding some of those things you feel ashamed of. We all hide and carry individual pain and wounds.”

“We were asking the questions – is there a better definition [of masculinity] for us…a better relationship with loved ones, with your kids and with ourselves?” he continued.

Before the film’s release, Gray told Vanity Fair that Pitt’s McBride has “schizoid tendencies,” which keep him from really bonding with the people in his life.

“It’s really more of an attempt by us to examine a schizoid personality, and how that is preferred for astronauts in space travel, because you don’t have to connect emotionally,” Gray said.

Ad Astra is Latin for “to the stars,” and was inspired by the first ever nuclear chain reactions that took place at University of Chicago in the 1940s, which some thought would set off unstoppable reactions, or “science out of control,” Gray said.

Pitt and Jones are joined by Donald Sutherland and Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga in the film.

Ad Astra blasts off in theaters September 20.