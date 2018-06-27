Brad Pitt 'in the Best Mood' as He Heads to London to Spend Time with Children Amid Dispute

Brad Pitt has taken another trip across the pond to see his children.

After heading to London — where ex Angelina Jolie is currently filming Maleficent 2 — earlier this month to spend Father’s Day with their kids, the 54-year-old actor has been spotted in the British capital again.

Earlier in June, a judge presiding over Pitt and Jolie’s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for the actor to spend time with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who currently live with Jolie in London. The kids normally reside in Los Angeles with Jolie, where Pitt also lives.

The court papers obtained by PEOPLE stated, “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie, 43, could lose full custody of the kids if she doesn’t allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

Maddox, 16, their oldest son, isn’t included in the timetable. That’s because, according to the court, Maddox is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

A spokesperson for Jolie called the court paper leak “misleading” and “not in the best interests of the children.”

Brad Pitt Lester Cohen/Getty

“Brad has been in the best mood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Although he was away from the kids for a week, it seems just the fact that he now knows when he will see them, makes him very happy. He couldn’t wait to get back to England.”

“Not following a proper custody schedule was very difficult for him,” adds the source. “Having kids was always very special to him. He wanted kids for years before he met Angie. He was dreaming about being a dad.”

The source says Pitt “talks about the kids nonstop now,” adding, “He brought gifts back to England.”

Brad Pitt with Maddox, Shiloh and Pax in 2014 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Pitt will balance his time between London and Los Angeles as he films writer and director Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning. The film tells the story of an actor and his stunt double who make a name for themselves in Los Angeles during the 1969 Charles Manson murders.