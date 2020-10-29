Brad Pitt Hasn’t Seen Model Nicole Poturalski in Months, Says Source: ‘It Was Never a Relationship’
Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski sparked rumors after they were seen arriving in France together in August
Brad Pitt's brief fling with German model Nicole Poturalski has been over for a few months.
Pitt, 56, and Poturalski, 27, were linked in late August when they were seen arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France. The outing came months after they were spotted laughing and talking at a Kanye West show in L.A. last November, but a source tells PEOPLE any connection between the two has now cooled.
"Brad hasn't seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship," the source says. "They saw each other a few times and that's it. You can't call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that's it."
RELATED: Brad Pitt and New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski 'Were Very Flirty' Last Year at an Event: Source
Before the show in Los Angeles, Pitt and the model seem to have first met at a party after the August 2019 Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. After that encounter, a source said the two met up a handful of times in L.A. and France.
"They were very flirty," a witness said about the couple's initial meeting.
After the two were seen arriving in France, a source told PEOPLE they were "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling."
An industry insider at the time seemed to think Poturalski was a good match for the newly-minted Oscar winner.
"She has spunk and is smart," said the insider. "She’s a hoot. Very light and funny. If she is dating Brad Pitt, he’s getting a good girl."
While the model has kept her personal life relatively private and off social media, she is the doting mother to a young son, sharing a sweet photo of the two walking in Los Angeles in February.
- RHOA Season 13 Trailer Tackles COVID, Relationship Drama and a Potential Hookup
- Brad Pitt Hasn’t Seen Model Nicole Poturalski in Months, Says Source: ‘It Was Never a Relationship’
- Chris Harrison Launches New Wedding Band Collection with Girlfriend Lauren Zima in Mind
- Disney Star Sofia Carson on Her Mission to 'Evoke Real, Tangible Change' as UNICEF Ambassador