Brad Pitt Has 'Positive Attitude' Despite 'Sad Situation' with Angelina Jolie FBI Report: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt is "focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids" but it's "been very difficult"

Published on August 23, 2022 04:46 PM

Brad Pitt is maintaining a "positive attitude" despite newly revealed FBI reports of ex Angelina Jolie's account from a 2016 fight aboard their private jet in front of their six kids.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, a Pitt source says the 58-year-old actor is hoping to soon reach a better place with his children amid an ongoing custody battle with Jolie, 47. The exes, who were declared legally single in 2019, share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"It's been a sad situation for years," says the source. "Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids. It's been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all."

"He misses the kids when he doesn't see them," the source adds. "He still has many good things going on in his life. He has a positive attitude. He believes there will be a time when he has a great relationship with his kids again."

Jolie hasn't commented about the sealed FBI records coming to light this week. Another insider close to Pitt claimed to PEOPLE last week that the actress intended to "revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago" in order to "inflict the most amount of pain on her ex."

Angelina Jolie; Brad Pitt. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the redacted documents, obtained by PEOPLE, more shocking details were unveiled than had been previously reported about what Jolie alleged happened during the Sept. 14, 2016, plane ride that led to their divorce.

According to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators there was "tension" between her and Pitt that day, and that his behavior made her feel "like a hostage" on the plane. At one point, she said it appeared "like he was going to attack" one of their kids for calling him a "prick" during a dispute, and Jolie admitted to wrapping her arms around Pitt's neck in a chokehold-style.

Pitt was cleared by the FBI when it concluded the investigation in November 2016 with no charges. The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services also concluded its investigation into the incident with no findings of abuse

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> (L) and actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a> attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in March 2014. Ethan Miller/WireImage

In the days since the bombshell report made headlines, Jolie has been spotted at the Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles with Knox, and she went with Vivienne to see the Dear Evan Hansen tour in Philadelphia on Saturday. Pitt, meanwhile, is currently promoting his Bullet Train movie to international audiences, making appearances with costar Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Japan and South Korea.

Jolie is also working on her next directorial effort, upcoming drama Without Blood, in which she also stars. Salma Hayek told PEOPLE earlier this month that Jolie is "probably the best director I've ever worked with — and I worked with some pretty good ones."

