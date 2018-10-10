Brad Pitt Seen Smiling with Spiritual Healer: They're 'Very Close' But Not Dating, Says Source

Brad Pitt was recently spotted sharing a laugh with a spiritual healer to the stars.
The 54-year-old actor attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers Annual Benefit Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 where he was photographed having a great time with Sat Hari Khalsa.
The two sat together and shared jokes as they observed the gala proceedings. Pitt wore a newsboy cap with a dark gray blazer.
A source tells PEOPLE while the two appear not to be dating they “are definitely very close.”
Khalsa once toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, acting as the band’s spiritual healer. She’s also a jewelry designer who runs the company AMRIT Jewelry.
The actor was last linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman, but she recently “emphatically” denied the two were dating in a profile in the New York Times.
RELATED VIDEO: Neri Oxman Denies Dating Brad Pitt After Being Linked in Spring as She Praises Actor
“Brad is doing great,” says the source. “He is casually dating, but doesn’t seem to be in a serious relationship.”
Last year, a source told PEOPLE that Pitt has been “casually dating” since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, adding, “He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point.”
Pitt is currently in Los Angeles shooting Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.