Brad Pitt Seen Smiling with Spiritual Healer: They're 'Very Close' But Not Dating, Says Source

Brad Pitt was recently spotted sharing a laugh with a spiritual healer to the stars.

The 54-year-old actor attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers Annual Benefit Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 where he was photographed having a great time with Sat Hari Khalsa.

The two sat together and shared jokes as they observed the gala proceedings. Pitt wore a newsboy cap with a dark gray blazer.

A source tells PEOPLE while the two appear not to be dating they “are definitely very close.”

Khalsa once toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, acting as the band’s spiritual healer. She’s also a jewelry designer who runs the company AMRIT Jewelry.

The actor was last linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman, but she recently “emphatically” denied the two were dating in a profile in the New York Times.

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari Khalsa Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock