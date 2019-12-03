Brad Pitt Reveals He Hadn't Cried in 20 Years But Says He's 'Much More Moved... by My Kids'

Brad Pitt is opening up about how he has reconnected with his emotions.

The actor, 55, spoke to his former Legends of the Fall costar Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, telling the veteran actor, 81, that he is “quite famously a not-crier.”

“Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20, years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved,” Pitt said.

He continued, “Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved.”

Pitt has six kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt and Jolie, 44, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage.

The Ad Astra actor said he thinks “it’s a good sign” that he’s been able to reconnect with his emotions.

“I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign,” he said.

Pitt also divulged to Hopkins that he’s “still wrestling” with “blame” although he did not specify what it was toward.

“I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” Pitt said.

He continued, “You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it.”

Hopkins stars in The Two Popes, which is in theaters now.

In a September interview with NPR, Pitt spoke about his emotional role in Ad Astra, which centers on an astronaut on a mission to find his father in the outer reaches of the solar system.

Asked if his divorce had an effect on his performance, Pitt said, “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not.”

“A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better,” he continued. “Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

In a previous interview with The New York Times, the 55-year-old looked back on his decision to give up drinking, which came after his split from Jolie.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege,” Pitt said.

He shared with the outlet that he was moved by his fellow male group members in Alcoholics Anonymous.

“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” Pitt said. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

“It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” Pitt continued. “There’s great value in that.”