Brad Pitt Had One Visit with His Kids Over Christmas, Says Source

Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas holiday, amid his ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor had one visit with several of the younger kids.

Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children.

Jolie, 41, spent the New Year with their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — in Crested Butte, Colorado. The family was seen hitting the slopes and touring the city together.

Pitt was not spotted on the trip with his estranged wife, or their kids.

Pitt’s reunion with his children came after he asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to seal all records relating to their six children on Dec. 21, accusing Jolie of compromising the kids’ privacy by releasing details to the media through public court filings.

Jolie, 41, agreed on Jan. 2 to keep documents sealed, but strongly disputed his claims that she freely publicized sensitive information.