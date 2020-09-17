Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the south of France

Brad Pitt's New Flame Responds to Accusation She Hates Angelina Jolie: ‘Not Hating Anyone'

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski is clearing the air.

As the relationship between Pitt, 56, and the German model, 27, has appeared to heat up in recent weeks, Poturalski made it clear that she has nothing against his ex Angelina Jolie.

Earlier this week, Poturalski posted a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing an orange dress, which she captioned “Happy people dont hate.”

“If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl,” a social media user replied in a comment that appears to have since been deleted, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Setting the record straight, Poturalski replied that she was “not hating anyone.”

The model also went on to respond to one of her pals who left a supportive comment on the post, writing, “Louder for the people in the back."

“WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS,” Poturalski wrote.

Pitt and Poturalski recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the south of France, which included a stop at Château Miraval, the French estate and vineyard he and Jolie bought in 2011.

"They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling," a source previously told PEOPLE of the new couple.

"She has spunk and is smart," added an industry insider. "She’s a hoot. Very light and funny. If she is dating Brad Pitt, he’s getting a good girl.”

Although their romance has only recently started making headlines, according to a source, the pair were first spotted together at a party after the August 2019 Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

"They were very flirty," said a witness about the couple's initial meeting.