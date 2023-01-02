Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico!

The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

"They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider adds that the actor, 59, "is not seeing anyone else right now" besides the 32-year-old jewelry designer, 32."He is spending more time with Ines," the source says. "He is very happy."

Brad Pitt ; Ines de Ramon. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Their getaway comes just under two weeks after de Ramon joined Pitt to celebrate his 59th birthday in Hollywood, California.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Pitt and de Ramon had "been dating for a few months." They were first photographed together on Nov. 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

According to a source at the time, the Academy Award winner "is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier in 2022.

De Ramon accompanied Pitt at an afterparty for his new movie Babylon on Dec. 15. Afterward, a fashion-industry source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her, given he brought her to his premiere."

"Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the insider went on, noting that the pair "are planning to spend New Year's Eve together."

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE the pair are "dating and happy," adding, "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

A separate insider said the Bullet Train actor "enjoys dating Ines" and they "hang out when they are not busy."

The latter source added, "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."