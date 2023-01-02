Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico

"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 2, 2023 01:19 PM
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon. Photo: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico!

The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

"They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider adds that the actor, 59, "is not seeing anyone else right now" besides the 32-year-old jewelry designer, 32."He is spending more time with Ines," the source says. "He is very happy."

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> during a press conference of the movie 'Bullet Train' at Conrad Seoul on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10405966r) Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley New York Red Carpet Premiere of Academy Award-Winning Director Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers', Afterparty, USA - 09 Sep 2019
Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Their getaway comes just under two weeks after de Ramon joined Pitt to celebrate his 59th birthday in Hollywood, California.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Pitt and de Ramon had "been dating for a few months." They were first photographed together on Nov. 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

According to a source at the time, the Academy Award winner "is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier in 2022.

De Ramon accompanied Pitt at an afterparty for his new movie Babylon on Dec. 15. Afterward, a fashion-industry source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her, given he brought her to his premiere."

"Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the insider went on, noting that the pair "are planning to spend New Year's Eve together."

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE the pair are "dating and happy," adding, "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

A separate insider said the Bullet Train actor "enjoys dating Ines" and they "hang out when they are not busy."

The latter source added, "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."

