Brad Pitt Gets a Haircut for New Film

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Brad Pitt showed off a new haircut on the set of his latest film, Fury, on Tuesday. The actor, 49, appears to have traded his shoulder-length blond hair for a much shorter buzz cut.

Though it’s tucked under a white baseball hat, gone are Pitt’s longer locks, replaced by a much newer – and neater – look. Not since Pitt filmed 2011’s Moneyball has his hair been so short.

Fury centers around a group of Americans living in Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. It costars The Perks of Being a Wallflower‘s Logan Lerman and Shia LaBeouf.

While the new ‘do is a much different look for the formerly shaggy star, changing his appearance for a role is nothing unusual for Pitt. He recently donned cowboy gear for The Counselor and played a zombie-slaying dad in World War Z.

Before the chop, Pitt cleaned up nicely with his long hair tied back in a ponytail for the Toronto Film Festival, where he was promoting his upcoming film 12 Years a Slave.

