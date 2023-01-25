Brad Pitt and George Clooney Spotted on Set of Upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' in New York City

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple!

Pitt, 59, and Clooney, 61, were seen on the set of their upcoming Apple thriller Wolves on Tuesday, looking relaxed as they filmed scenes for the movie in New York City's Harlem neighborhood.

The two looked dapper in similar layered ensembles, consisting in part of gray slacks, black leather jackets and shiny black shoes.

As seen in another photo, Pitt wore a teal velour jumpsuit over a white undershirt and white sneakers and carried a yellow Loro Piana cashmere scarf to ward off the chilly N.Y.C weather.

The Babylon star also sported the same newly shorn hairstyle he debuted at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where his appearance made for more than a few celebrity shoutouts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brad Pitt. George Clooney. L: Caption Brad Pitt PHOTO: James Devaney/GC Images R: Caption George Clooney. PHOTO: James Devaney/GC Images

The Big Short actor's newest project pits the star with his off-screen buddy Clooney, with the two playing "lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home) is writing, directing and producing the film. In September 2021, it was reported that Pitt and Clooney would also produce through their respective production companies.

The following month, Clooney spoke to People (the TV show!) and teased of costarring with Pitt in the upcoming thriller, "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

The actor and director continued, "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."

The Oscar winners previously worked together on the Ocean's franchise and Burn After Reading (2008).

Brad Pitt and George Clooney. James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED GALLERY: Brad Pitt's Bullet Train Press Tour Looks: See All the Photos

Pitt's recent style choices have garnered attention, as well.

At the August premiere for his thriller Bullet Train in Seoul, South Korea, the actor wore a pink suit with matching trousers over a low-cut scoop-neck tee, completing the look in pink sneakers. The previous month, he made a fashion statement by rocking a skirt at the screening of the film in Berlin.

"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt told Variety's Marc Malkin at the time.

A few days prior on the press tour, he kicked things off in Paris on July 16 in a slouchy peach suit with a complementary V-neck and shades.

Pitt had fun with fashion while promoting the film, calling on designer Haans Nicholas Mott to create some of the looks he wore while trotting the globe.