The two stars previously worked together on the Ocean's franchise and Burn After Reading

Brad Pitt and George Clooney Will Star in Upcoming Thriller for Apple

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are reuniting for another movie!

The A-list duo is set to star in a thriller for Apple, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home) is set to write, direct and produce the film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pitt, 57, and Clooney, 60, will also produce through their respective production companies.

The movie follows "two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job," according to THR.

Pitt and Clooney last costarred together in 2008's Burn After Reading as well as Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen.

Ocean's Thirteen George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Ocean's Eleven | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Watts has directed all three of the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, including the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuts later this year.

In 2015, Pitt revealed bidding on films between himself and Clooney could get competitive. At the time, Pitt had beat out Clooney to produce The Big Short.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In all fairness, he outbid me on Argo," Pitt told Vulture at the time. "It can get competitive. We do naturally have a lot of the same tastes and interests."

Clooney is also working with a longtime friend Ben Affleck on the upcoming movie The Tender Bar, which Clooney is directing.

A source told PEOPLE in March the two actors "are happy to be reunited and working together again."