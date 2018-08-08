Brad Pitt Has Paid 'Millions' to Support His Kids with Angelina Jolie, Says Source

Brad Pitt has paid “easily millions” of dollars towards supporting his children, a source says, despite his ex Angelina Jolie’s new court filing claiming he has “paid no meaningful child support” since their split in September 2016.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Pitt has paid “far more than any informal agreement would stipulate and far more than any judge would have ordered paid if there had been such an order.”

Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, stated in papers filed on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court that “[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

In the filing, Jolie’s lawyer added, “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

A spokesperson for Jolie told PEOPLE the filing — which also requests a hearing to move forward with finalizing the divorce — was intended “to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh, Knox, Zahara and Vivienne Michael Tran/Getty

Jolie wants to move forward with the divorce and receive formal child support payments while she and Pitt continue to sort out the divorce’s terms, including custody of their children — an ongoing issue since the two separated.

The former couple has been handling child support through an informal agreement, but California has a two-year statute of limitations “on any oral agreement” that will likely expire soon for Jolie and Pitt.

The former couple met in 2003 when they costarred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They finally married in 2014 but announced their separation in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, have six children together: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In June, a judge created a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with their children after the two couldn’t reach a private agreement. The schedule excluded Maddox, who was deemed old enough by the court to decide for himself how much time he wanted to spend with his father.

Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.”

As Jolie films Maleficent 2 in London, the children are living with her abroad, although they usually reside in Los Angeles, where Pitt also lives. They’ve spent court-ordered time with Pitt in both London and L.A., where he’s filming his upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.