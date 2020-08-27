The actor and the model were spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France on Wednesday

Brad Pitt Was First Seen with German Model Nicole Poturalski Last November at Kanye West Show

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski, who were just photographed vacationing in France together, have known each other since at least last year.

The two were first spotted together during Kanye West's show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last November. Pitt and Poturalski were seen chatting and laughing as they sat in the VIP box at the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this week, the Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood star, 56, was spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in the south of France alongside the model 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The duo arrived at the airport with respective face mask and sunglasses, although Pitt was recognizable with a newsboy cap and a green button-down cardigan. Poturalski accompanied him wearing corduroy slacks, a white shirt and a black leather jacket.

"They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling," a source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski David Fisher/Shutterstock; Nicole Poturalski/Instagram

An industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner.

"I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him," the source says.

While the model has kept her personal life relatively private and off social media, she is the doting mother to a young son, sharing a sweet photo of the two walking in Los Angeles in February.

"Angel Engery. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!" she wrote in the caption.