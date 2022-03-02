Watch Brad Pitt Fight Star-Studded Cast (Including Bad Bunny) in Action-Packed Bullet Train Trailer

Brad Pitt is back in action.

The Oscar winner, 58, stars in the first trailer for Bullet Train, which features a star-studded ensemble that includes Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji and Bad Bunny.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the movie, several dangerous assassins find themselves aboard the same speeding bullet train, colliding as their competing missions converge in a blood bath.

At the start of the trailer, Pitt seems reluctant to get back into the assassin business, but over the phone, Bullock's character talks him into taking the job.

"I think you might be forgetting what you do for a living," she tells him, to which he says, "Every job I do, somebody dies. I'm not that guy anymore." Bullock then ominously responds: "Some conflicts require a gun."

Bad Bunny in Bullet Train Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pitt and Bullock also star in next month's The Lost City, an adventure comedy with Channing Tatum as well. In December, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the two A-listers shared the same hairstylist, who connected them and talked Bullock into appearing in Bullet Train if Pitt did a cameo in Lost City in exchange.

Brad Pitt in Bullet Train Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

"And we let him. He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny," Bullock told the outlet of costar Pitt. Meanwhile, Tatum added, "He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I've met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn't focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

Brad Pitt in Bullet Train Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Based on a Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, who previously made Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2.

Last March, Greg Rementer, a stunt coordinator for the movie, told Vulture that Pitt "did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting."